Rs 12cr to ramp up testing facilities in Pune's Sassoon: Dy CM

Rs 12cr to ramp up testing facilities in Pune's Sassoon: Dy CMPTI | Pune | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:15 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said Rs 12.44 crore has been approved to ramp up COVID-19 testing facility at state-run Sassoon GeneralHospital in Pune
He directed the district administration to take action against hospitals overcharging patients
Pawar said a fund of Rs 8.90 crore has been approved for COVID-19 testing and Rs 3.53 crore has been approved for various equipment.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Pune