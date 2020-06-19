Rs 12cr to ramp up testing facilities in Pune's Sassoon: Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said Rs 12.44 crore has been approved to ramp up COVID-19 testing facility at state-run Sassoon GeneralHospital in Pune

He directed the district administration to take action against hospitals overcharging patients

Pawar said a fund of Rs 8.90 crore has been approved for COVID-19 testing and Rs 3.53 crore has been approved for various equipment.