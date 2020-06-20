PM surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression: Rahul Gandhi
Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter questioned why and where were the Indian soldiers killed if the land, where the "violent face-off" happened, was Chinese territory.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 13:08 IST
Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter questioned why and where were the Indian soldiers killed if the land, where the "violent face-off" happened, was Chinese territory. The Gandhi scion also alleged that PM Modi has "surrendered to the Chinese aggression".
"PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?," he tweeted. Reaching out to the nation and the political party leaders, the Prime Minister categorically stated in the all-party meeting on Friday that ''neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured.''
His statement came in the wake of reports that the Chinese military has transgressed into the Indian side of the LAC, in several areas of eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley. (ANI)
