Yoga is 'carrier of India's spiritual tradition': Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Yoga is a "carrier of India's spiritual tradition" and it strengthens the immunity.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-06-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 00:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Yoga is a "carrier of India's spiritual tradition" and it strengthens the immunity. The chief minister was addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers from the party's office here on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
Adityanath also said, "the world has acknowledged India's power of Yoga during the corona crisis." He said, "It (yoga) is the carrier of India's spiritual tradition, which has taken India's cultural heritage to a higher stage of consciousness in the world." On the occasion, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, the PM's "foresight and ability to take quick decisions saved India from the corona crisis". Adityanath said during the pandemic, while people in other countries are opposing the policies of their government and taking to the streets, Indians stand together with their prime minister with respect and reverence.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Yogi Adityanath
- Uttar Pradesh
- Narendra Modi
- BJP
ALSO READ
Indian returns through India-Nepal border in West Bengal's Darjeeling
COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,971 cases, deaths near 7,000 mark
Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies agree to resolve issue through talks
Wildcraft aims to become largest lifestyle player in India this year
Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve situation in border areas as per bilateral pacts: MEA on Sino-India military talks.