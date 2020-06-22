Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yoga is 'carrier of India's spiritual tradition': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Yoga is a "carrier of India's spiritual tradition" and it strengthens the immunity.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-06-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 00:07 IST
Yoga is 'carrier of India's spiritual tradition': Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Yoga is a "carrier of India's spiritual tradition" and it strengthens the immunity. The chief minister was addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers from the party's office here on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Adityanath also said, "the world has acknowledged India's power of Yoga during the corona crisis." He said, "It (yoga) is the carrier of India's spiritual tradition, which has taken India's cultural heritage to a higher stage of consciousness in the world." On the occasion, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, the PM's "foresight and ability to take quick decisions saved India from the corona crisis". Adityanath said during the pandemic, while people in other countries are opposing the policies of their government and taking to the streets, Indians stand together with their prime minister with respect and reverence.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online

John Boltons memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the Justice Department. But over the weekend, it was available in ways even his publisher is hoping to prevent.A PDF of The Room W...

Retired MEA official attacked, his wife stabbed to death during robbery

A 94-year-old retired External Affairs Ministry official was attacked and his 88-year-old wife stabbed to death during a robbery, allegedly by their personal security guard, at their home in south Delhis Safdarjung Enclave, police said on S...

Nepal proposes giving citizenship to foreign woman married to Nepali man after 7 years of union

A key parliamentary panel in Nepal has proposed to amend the countrys Citizenship Act that would require a foreign woman married to a Nepali national to wait seven years for naturalized citizenship. Nepals main opposition parties decried th...

Hungary's leading website index.hu says its independence is at risk

The editor-in-chief of Hungarys news website index.hu said on Sunday the outlet that has been a leading critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government was at risk of losing its independence because of what it called external influence. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020