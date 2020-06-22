Yoga is 'carrier of India's spiritual tradition': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Yoga is a "carrier of India's spiritual tradition" and it strengthens the immunity. The chief minister was addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers from the party's office here on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Adityanath also said, "the world has acknowledged India's power of Yoga during the corona crisis." He said, "It (yoga) is the carrier of India's spiritual tradition, which has taken India's cultural heritage to a higher stage of consciousness in the world." On the occasion, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, the PM's "foresight and ability to take quick decisions saved India from the corona crisis". Adityanath said during the pandemic, while people in other countries are opposing the policies of their government and taking to the streets, Indians stand together with their prime minister with respect and reverence.