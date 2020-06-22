Maha: Dhananjay Munde discharged after recovery from COVID-19

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde was on Monday discharged from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after recovering from COVID-19. He was admitted in the hospital on June 12 after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

"My second test report came negative thanks to your good wishes and prayers. I am heading to my village after getting discharged," Munde said. Along with Munde, his private secretary, personal assistant, two drivers and one of his bodyguards have been discharged after their second test reports returned negative while a cook and bodyguard continue to be under treatment for COVID-19, sources said.

Earlier, Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan of the Congress and Jitendra Awhad of the NCP had tested positive for the virus, and both recovered later..