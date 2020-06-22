Maharashtra CM, Pawar discuss COVID-19 situation
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday discussed the present COVID-19 situation in parts of the state, sources said here. According to the sources, the COVID-19 situation in North Mumbai and Pune, in particular, came up for discussion during the meeting held at the Bal Thackeray Memorial here.
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP leader Praful Patel were also in attendance, the sources said. Areas in North Mumbai like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, and Dahisar have witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases recently.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data revealed that the case doubling rate in Borivali was 18 days compared to 34 days for Mumbai as a whole, while neighboring Dahisar, part of R North Ward, was even worse with numbers doubling every 16 days. The situation mainly in North Mumbai and Pune was reviewed during the meeting the sources said.
