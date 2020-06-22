Left Menu
Decisive enforcement of nationwide lockdown ensured COVID-19 deaths were kept low: Goyal

"During the past four to five years, the Centre constructed 11 crore toilets through Swachch Bharat programme and made the country open defecation-free and provided 25 to 26 lakh free LPG connections," he said. These have made it possible for the people to stay safe in their homes during the lockdown period, he claimed.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 23:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farsighted vision in providing impetus to development and the decisive enforcing of the nationwide lockdown ensured COVID-19 deaths were kept low in the country, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. Goyal, the Railways Minister, also said the situation would have been worse had not the Centre implemented flagship initiatives like Swachch Bharat, free LPG connections and the Jan Dhan Yojana.

Despite having 17 per cent of the world's population, India's COVID-19 deaths was at a low of three per cent of the world's statistics. "Our recovery rate of 55 per cent is amongst the highest," Goyal said, addressing a virtual rally on completion of one year of NDA-2, organised by the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit.

In its most recent update, the Health ministry placed the total number of coronavirus cases in the country at 4,25,282 and the death toll at 13,699. The ministry said that 2,37,196 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Goyal further said Modi took various developmental programmes to every nook and corner of India. "During the past four to five years, the Centre constructed 11 crore toilets through Swachch Bharat programme and made the country open defecation-free and provided 25 to 26 lakh free LPG connections," he said.

These have made it possible for the people to stay safe in their homes during the lockdown period, he claimed. "Imagine how many lives these programmes have saved by providing a safe environment. Just imagine how fast the virus would have spread in an unsafe condition," he added.

It has been possible for the Centre to provide COVID-19 relief to farmers at short notice because the "sisters and mothers" have managed to save money through the 38 crore Jan Dhan Yojana accounts that the BJP government had created. The creation of bank accounts in the last five to six years has facilitated all the adults to have their own accounts, he said.

"Thus, we could send the monetary assistance to crores of farmers and women," he added. The minister further said that precautions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing too have reduced the impact of COVID-19 in India, given the large population.

He called upon the people to collectively work to ensure discipline is maintained. "With the decisive measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the government of Tamil Nadu, health workers and Corona warriors, India will not only win this battle, but will emerge stronger," he said.

Today, the world has recognised the work done by the Prime Minister in combating COVID-19 pandemic, he added. The next five years will see the fulfilment of the aspirations of the people, encourage entrepreneurship and the nation emerging as the global factory of the world.

