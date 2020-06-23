2 more Trump staffers at rally test positive

Two more members of President Donald Trump's campaign working on his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus. The president's campaign put out a statement Monday that said the two staffers, part of the advance team for Saturday's rally, tested positive before they boarded their flight out of Oklahoma.

The two were then quarantined and the campaign began contact tracing protocols. These positive tests follow the news that six other staffers, including two Secret Service agents, tested positive in the hours before Saturday's rally. The rally was believed to be the largest indoor event in the nation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House did not immediately plan any specific infection monitoring for the event.