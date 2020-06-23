Naidu remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee on death anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday remembered Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 67th death anniversary, describing him as a "staunch nationalist". "Remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, an illustrious son of India and a staunch nationalist, on his death anniversary today," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

The vice president recalled that Mookerjee had opposed the grant of special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and "fought relentlessly for the complete integration of J&K till his last breath". He was an accomplished barrister and educationist and became the youngest ever vice chancellor of Calcutta University at the age 33. "He left an indelible mark as independent India's first minister of industry and supply," Naidu recalled.

"His long and impeccable record of public service will continue to inspire us in the times to come," the vice president said. Mookerjee died in Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1953 under mysterious circumstances..