Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee on death anniversary

"Remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, an illustrious son of India and a staunch nationalist, on his death anniversary today," Naidu wrote on Twitter. The vice president recalled that Mookerjee had opposed the grant of special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and "fought relentlessly for the complete integration of J&K till his last breath".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:29 IST
Naidu remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee on death anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday remembered Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 67th death anniversary, describing him as a "staunch nationalist". "Remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, an illustrious son of India and a staunch nationalist, on his death anniversary today," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

The vice president recalled that Mookerjee had opposed the grant of special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and "fought relentlessly for the complete integration of J&K till his last breath". He was an accomplished barrister and educationist and became the youngest ever vice chancellor of Calcutta University at the age 33. "He left an indelible mark as independent India's first minister of industry and supply," Naidu recalled.

"His long and impeccable record of public service will continue to inspire us in the times to come," the vice president said. Mookerjee died in Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1953 under mysterious circumstances..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kazakhstan's biggest city running out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

Kazakhstans biggest city, Almaty, may convert two sports arenas into COVID-19 hospitals as existing facilities for patients with suspected and confirmed cases are nearly full, the citys healthcare chief said on Tuesday. The Central Asian na...

Germany imposes local lockdown after virus outbreak at meat plant

The premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said on Tuesday he was putting the Guetersloh area back into lockdown until June 30 after a coronavirus outbreak at a meatpacking plant there.Guetersloh, with about 360,000 r...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1700 hours SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH-LD INTERVIEW Read motivational books to stay afloat mentally during COVID-19 confinement at SAI centre Sreejesh By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Jun 23 PT...

Ultraviolet light may reduce COVID-19 transmission indoors: Study

Using ultraviolet UV light to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be an efficient, easily deployable, and economically affordable method to reduce COVID-19 transmission in indoor spaces, according to a study. The study, published in the jou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020