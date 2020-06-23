Left Menu
Development News Edition

AOC, other progressive U.S. Democrats fight to expand influence with Tuesday primaries

Tuesday's nominating contests in New York, Kentucky and four other states also feature progressives challenging older, establishment Democrats at a time of a national reckoning with racial injustice following the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody. In a congressional district neighboring Ocasio-Cortez's, Jamaal Bowman, 44, a former teacher, is mounting a strong challenge to Representative Eliot Engel, a 31-year House veteran who chairs the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:31 IST
AOC, other progressive U.S. Democrats fight to expand influence with Tuesday primaries
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@nvdems)

New York state holds primary elections on Tuesday to determine the fate of progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other U.S. House members, testing the strength of the Democratic Party's left-wing after moderate Joe Biden became the presumptive presidential nominee.

Ocasio-Cortez, the 30-year-old progressive firebrand better known as AOC, faces a challenge in her New York City district from former CNBC television anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, 44, backed by the conservative-leaning U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Tuesday's nominating contests in New York, Kentucky, and four other states also feature progressives challenging older, establishment Democrats at a time of a national reckoning with racial injustice following the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

In a congressional district neighboring Ocasio-Cortez's, Jamaal Bowman, 44, a former teacher, is mounting a strong challenge to Representative Eliot Engel, a 31-year House veteran who chairs the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. Progressive Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren as well as Ocasio-Cortez have endorsed Bowman, while Democratic Party stalwarts, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the party's 2016 presidential nominee, have rallied around Engel.

The progressive movement suffered setbacks at the national level earlier this year when former Vice President Joe Biden won the party's race to take on President Donald Trump in November's election, with dominant wins over Warren and Sanders in the state-by-state nominating contests. The left-wing of the Democratic Party is now taking its battle to down-ballot primary races with new energy and purpose, bolstered by growing calls for ending racial injustice and inequality in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

House Democrats - progressives and moderates - are expected to band together later this week when they vote to pass sweeping legislation on police practices. But there appeared to be little support in Congress for calls to "defund" police departments, as some on the left sought.

SPIRITED KENTUCKY CONTEST

In Kentucky's primaries, progressive Charles Booker, an African-American state legislator, is waging an unexpectedly spirited challenge to Amy McGrath, an ex-fighter pilot, in the race to become the Democratic candidate to face Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Nov. 3. Like Engel, McGrath is backed by the party establishment. But the recent Black Lives Matter protests have elevated the candidacy of Booker.

Nowhere was that more apparent than when Warren, who supported McGrath in her failed bid for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in 2018 and initially in her Senate candidacy, switched allegiance to Booker. "Things are changing quickly here," said Dewey Clayton, a political scientist at the University of Louisville.

In New York, the moderate-progressive competition is showcased in yet another primary race, where Representative Carolyn Maloney aims for a 15th two-year term in the House. The 74-year-old Maloney faces a challenge from the left by 36-year-old Suraj Patel, who worked in commercial real estate and as a campaign aide to former President Barack Obama.

Patel failed in 2018 to unseat Maloney and is again running for Congress telling voters he is "trying to help change the world" with progressive vows such as "debt-free college." Both New York and Kentucky have encouraged mail-in balloting as a safe alternative to in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic, prompting record numbers of absentee ballot requests.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kazakhstan's biggest city running out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

Kazakhstans biggest city, Almaty, may convert two sports arenas into COVID-19 hospitals as existing facilities for patients with suspected and confirmed cases are nearly full, the citys healthcare chief said on Tuesday. The Central Asian na...

Germany imposes local lockdown after virus outbreak at meat plant

The premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said on Tuesday he was putting the Guetersloh area back into lockdown until June 30 after a coronavirus outbreak at a meatpacking plant there.Guetersloh, with about 360,000 r...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1700 hours SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH-LD INTERVIEW Read motivational books to stay afloat mentally during COVID-19 confinement at SAI centre Sreejesh By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Jun 23 PT...

Ultraviolet light may reduce COVID-19 transmission indoors: Study

Using ultraviolet UV light to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be an efficient, easily deployable, and economically affordable method to reduce COVID-19 transmission in indoor spaces, according to a study. The study, published in the jou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020