Guv donates Rs 1 lakh to postal staff for COVID-19 treatment

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday donated Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of postal staff infected by coronavirus, an official here said. As per an official release, the amount includes a prize money won by the Governor in the Department of Posts' letter writing competition apart from personal contribution.

"Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today made a personal donation of Rs 1 lakh to the Maharashtra Post for the treatment of postal staff infected by COVID-19," the release stated. The Governor handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh addressed to the Maharashtra Postal Circle Welfare Fund to Chief Post Master General of Maharashtra Harish Chandra Agarwal, the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan read.

The amount includes Rs 25,000 the Governor had won in a letter writing competition and his personal contribution of Rs 75,000, it was stated. The Governor had won the first prize in the Department of Posts' letter writing competition for his essay in Hindi 'Bapu, Aap Amar Hai'.

The competition named 'Dhai Akhar', organised on the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, was held in November 2019 with more than 80,000 participants..