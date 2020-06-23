Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi 'disrespecting, demoralising' Army, alleges MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "disrespecting and demoralising" the Army with his comments over the Indo-China border conflict at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi 'disrespecting, demoralising' Army, alleges MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "disrespecting and demoralising" the Army with his comments over the Indo-China border conflict at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. He also accused Gandhi of indulging in "dirty politics" at the time of the standoff between the two neighbouring countries.

"He (Gandhi) is disrespecting the Army, demoralising it. The way he is commenting, I feel ashamed and it is also very painful. He is a citizen of India. He is trying to demoralise the Army," Chouhan told reporters. He was asked about some comments of Gandhi on the violent clash in the Galwan Valley last week in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

The entire country stands in unity whenever there is tension on the borders, Chouhan said at the state BJP office after taking part in a programme to pay tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. Whenever such a situation occurred in the country in the past, the BJP always stood with the government. But to what level the former chief of the party (Congress) has fallen. In such a situation also, he is doing dirty politics," the chief minister alleged.

"He should have attacked China, but he is unable to see anyone else other than (Prime Minister) Modiji. What can we say to such a leader," he said. The country will not tolerate disrespect of our forces, Chouhan further said.

"On one hand, our soldiers are making supreme sacrifices. They have kept Bharat Mata's head held high. But I feel ashamed saying this that a national party which ruled the country for many years and a leader who was its president, despite that Rahul Gandhi is discouraging them, he charged. PTI MAS GK GK

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Initial COVID-19 infection rate in US may be 80 times greater than reported: Study

The number of early COVID-19 cases in the US may have been more than 80 times greater, and likely doubled nearly twice as fast as originally believed, according to a study which says the undercounting may have been due to testing issues, an...

Greenland: Police arrest suspects in statue vandalism case

Police in Greenland have detained a man in his early 30s in connection with the vandalism of a statue of a Danish colonizer that was doused with red paint and the word decolonize. Police told Greenland broadcaster KNR Monday that investi...

India considering establishing 'bilateral bubbles' with US, UK, France and Germany for air travel

India is considering establishing individual bilateral bubbles with the US, the UK, Germany and France allowing airlines of each country in the pact to operate international passenger flights, said the Aviation Ministry on TuesdayThe minist...

DPIIT to hold meeting with ecommerce firms on Wednesday

The DPIIT has called a meeting of ecommerce companies on Wednesday amid domestic traders demand to make it mandatory to mention country of origin on each product sold at their platforms, according to sources. Representatives of e-commerce c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020