Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM destroyed our position by accepting China's stand of not occupying any Indian land: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that China has "brazenly" occupied the country's territory and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "destroyed" India's position and "betrayed" the Army by accepting Beijing's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:20 IST
PM destroyed our position by accepting China's stand of not occupying any Indian land: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that China has "brazenly" occupied the country's territory and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "destroyed" India's position and "betrayed" the Army by accepting Beijing's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land. The former Congress chief's remark came at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today.

"One reason why China has acted as there is a complete and total failure of foreign policy. The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the PM," he said. "China has brazenly occupied our territory. PM has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land. The Chinese can't be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land. Everything needs to be done to ensure that sacrifice of our martyrs is not in vain," Gandhi said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad said that India's relations with once-friendly neighbours lie in "tatters". "Our time tested relationship with our traditional allies has been interrupted. India should build a good relationship with the US and other countries and must also maintain good relations with its old friends," he said.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. However, last week as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. The Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

In the Corps Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo on Monday, both sides have reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Indian Army said today. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SA places infrastructure at heart of stimulus for economic recovery: President

Going beyond talking to breaking ground, President Cyril Ramaphosa has spelt out how the government will foster infrastructure development while creating much-needed jobs to boost the economy.Speaking at the opening of the inaugural Sustain...

UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat in Siberia

The UN weather agency is investigating media reports suggesting a new record high temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit in the Arctic Circle amid a heatwave and prolonged wildfires in eastern Siberia. The World Met...

Pak's Punjab police stops using stun guns and stun batons against those flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Pakistans Punjab police has stopped using stun guns and stun batons against those flouting COVID-19 related standard operating procedures SOPs in the province following an outcry by the national and international human rights bodies and gen...

Science News Roundup: NASA to develop program for private missions; China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS networ and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space stationBillionaire Richard Bransons Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020