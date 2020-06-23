India will not let China take even an inch of its land: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that India will not let China take even an inch of its land. "China will have to understand that today's India is that of 2020 and not 1962. Our soldiers are strong. India will not let China take even an inch of our land," CM Rawat said while addressing people of Chakrata constituency through video-conferencing.

He said Uttarakhand shares a 345 km border with China and roads are being built in the border areas. "The Lipulekh road project, which was pending for the past 17 years, picked up pace. It is also a way of protecting the country," he said.

He said roads are also being constructed in Chakrata constituency at a faster pace and Rs 28 crores has been sanctioned for Nagthat's drinking water scheme which will provide drinking water to people and also give employment. The Chief Minister said Chakrata is making its mark in terms of tourism. "Lakhamandal has been included in 13 new tourist destinations," he said. (ANI)