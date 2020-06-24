Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mitch McConnell wins GOP nomination in bid for 7th term

McConnell, who touts his Senate leadership position and his ability to deliver federal funding for his home state, will be the prohibitive favourite in the fall campaign, no matter which Democrat emerges from the primary.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 24-06-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 05:05 IST
Mitch McConnell wins GOP nomination in bid for 7th term

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has positioned himself as President Donald Trump's most crucial congressional ally, easily won his party's nomination in Kentucky in his bid for a seventh term

McConnell, who has worked closely with Trump on cutting taxes and putting conservatives on the federal bench, faced only token opposition from a group of Republican challengers in the Bluegrass State's primary. In an unprecedented move, the state allowed widespread absentee mail-in voting because of the coronavirus pandemic. It might be days before McConnell knows who his Democratic opponent will be in the fall. McConnell has spent months, and considerable campaign cash, in attacking Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot seen as the front-runner for most of the Democratic primary. But freshman state lawmaker Charles Booker appeared to seize the momentum in the final weeks of the primary, boosted by a series of high-profile endorsements and his activism during protests demanding justice for Black Americans killed recently by police. McConnell, who touts his Senate leadership position and his ability to deliver federal funding for his home state, will be the prohibitive favourite in the fall campaign, no matter which Democrat emerges from the primary.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Details of U.S. Congress races in Tuesday's primary elections

New York, Kentucky and Virginia are among the states that held primary elections on Tuesday to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees who will compete for seats in the U.S. Congress in November. Here are details of key racesMCC AIMS ...

Obama helps raise $11 million in first campaign event for Biden's White House bid

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April, helping raise more than 11 million for his former No. 2 as he exhorted supporters to meet the u...

Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

The Singapore prime ministers brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday he had joined an opposition party that is competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but was undecided if he would stand as a candidate. Lee Hsien ...

TV show on Trump-Comey clash now likely to air before November election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election is now likely to air before Americans vote again in November, cable channel Showtime sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020