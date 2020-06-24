YSRC issues showcause notice to rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju

The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to its rebel MP K Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju for publicly adopting a stand "discordant with the party line". It gave the Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram a week's time to respond, failing which the YSRC and its parliamentary party would take action as per law.

In the show-cause notice to the MP, YSRC General Secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy said: "In recent times you have shown your disinclination to being a primary member of the party, which is discernible from various statements made by you on many party and government programmes in the state. You have publicly adopted a stand discordant with the YSRC line." Over the past few days, the MP had been critical of the government on issues like the proposed sale of TTD properties, alleged corruption in house-site distribution, sand sale, leading to a verbal duel with his fellow party legislators in West Godavari district.

Raju claimed that he was not granted an audience with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy when he had sought to personally take the issues to his notice. Three days ago, he wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla fearing threat to his life from some of his own party legislators and workers.

The MP sought appropriate protection as the local state police failed to act on his complaints. In this backdrop, the YSRC decided to crack the whip on the belligerent MP, party sources said.

Accordingly, Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is also the YSRC parliamentary party leader, issued the show-cause notice..