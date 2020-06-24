Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar is like 'corona' that has infected Maha: BJP MLC

The NCP swiftly hit back at the BJP over Padalkar's objectionable comments and said everyday leaders from the opposition party make some or the other statements which better be not taken seriously. Padalkar also accused Pawar of doing politics over the long-pending issue of reservation for the Dhangar (shepherd) community.

PTI | Punemumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:40 IST
Pawar is like 'corona' that has infected Maha: BJP MLC

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar on Wednesday said NCP chief Sharad Pawar is a "corona" that has infected Maharashtra, drawing an acerbic retort from the ruling coalition party. The NCP swiftly hit back at the BJP over Padalkar's objectionable comments and said everyday leaders from the opposition party make some or the other statements which better be not taken seriously.

Padalkar also accused Pawar of doing politics over the long-pending issue of reservation for the Dhangar (shepherd) community. Addressing a press conference at Pandharpur in Solapur district, Padalkar, who hails from the Dhangar community, alleged that the "bahujan samaj" has been suffering because of the policies of Pawar, whose party is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

"According to me, Sharad Pawar is the 'corona' that has infected the state. Pawar has always taken steps that would hamper the prospects of masses," he alleged. "I do not think he (Pawar) is positive about the Dhangar reservation," the MLC said.

The previous government had announced a Rs 1,000 crore package for the Dhangar community, but it could not be implemented as Devendra Fadnavis had to forgo power due to "backstabbing". "But, the present government has not given a single penny so far from that package," said Padalkar.

"Once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, we will stage a statewide agitation over our various demands," he said. In Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister and NCPs national spokesperson Nawab Malik slammed the BJP over Padalkar's attack on Pawar and said such statements should not be taken seriously.

Hitting out at Padalkar, another NCP leader and social justice minister Dhananjay Munde said Padalkar's intention was to gain name and fame in politics by criticising the leader of the stature like Pawar. Padalkar, who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Assembly election, lost his deposit to NCP's Ajit Pawar in Baramati constituency.

Dismissing Padalkars allegation that Pawar had committed atrocities against "Bahujan" people in the state, Munde said the NCP chief changed the lives of the community members for the better. Another NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto took a dig at Padalkar with a cartoon, which depicts the BJP's symbol lotus as being the puppet master which pulled the strings as the BJP MLC made the remark.

NCP Pune unit spokesperson Ankush Kakde condemned Padalkar's "undeserving" comment against Pawar, and said the party will stage an agitation in the city on Thursday against the MLC's remarks. Meanwhile, members of the NCP's youth wing, led by its state unit head Mehboob Sheikh, staged a protest in Beed, central Maharashtra, against Padalkar. They hit Padalkar's poster with footwear and set it on fire.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, Palestinians tighten restrictions as coronavirus reemerges

Israeli and Palestinian authorities have brought back some coronavirus restrictions after the number of new cases jumped in what officials fear could herald a second wave of infections.Israels cabinet on Wednesday approved legislation to re...

World News Roundup: EU travel recommendations may impede Americans and Russians; Migrant workers need support, jobs at home after pandemic disruption: ILO and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.EU travel recommendations may impede Americans and RussiansThe European Union EU hopes to reopen borders for outsiders from July, but will review individual nations COVID-19 situation fort...

Odd News Roundup: Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robot and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robotOne lucky baseball fan was taken inside the otherwise empty Tokyo Dome for Yomiuri Giants win on Tuesday via a monitor mounted on a robot ...

Law & order situation deteriorated under Gehlot: Rajasthan BJP chief

The law and order situation has deteriorated under the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots rule, alleged Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday. He said earlier people trusted police as criminals feared them. Now criminals are ope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020