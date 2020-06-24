Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter slaps label on another Trump tweet

Twitter has for the fifth time placed a label over one of Donald Trump’s tweets for violating its policies after he threatened "serious force" against protesters, escalating the microblogging platform's spat with the US President. This is the fifth tweet from the president that the social media company has labelled in the past several weeks, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:20 IST
Twitter slaps label on another Trump tweet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter has for the fifth time placed a label over one of Donald Trump's tweets for violating its policies after he threatened "serious force" against protesters, escalating the microblogging platform's spat with the US President. The tweet says: "There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, DC, as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" Trump's tweet referred to the police-free district created by protesters in Seattle, in Washington state, two weeks ago.

The zone was established in response to the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died during an arrest after a Minneapolis Police Department officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as three other officers looked on. This is the fifth tweet from the president that the social media company has labelled in the past several weeks, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Twitter said the tweet violates its policy prohibiting abusive behaviour and specifically "the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group." "We've placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behaviour, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group," it said.

The warning label hides the president's tweet, and users have to click in to view the text. Twitter has faced off with Trump over his account in the past few weeks, drawing his ire as the company labelled two of his tweets for misleading information about mail-in ballots, one for a manipulated video and one for inciting violence.

In response, Trump accused Twitter of working to stifle conservative voices and harm his re-election campaign. Last month, he signed an executive order intended to roll back legal protections for Twitter and other internet companies. A lawsuit has been filed to block the order. Trump's tweet came after a group of protesters on Monday unsuccessfully attempted to pull down a statute of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House. The protesters later tried to claim an area near Black Lives Matter Plaza as a "Black House Autonomous Zone" before police removed them, The Washington Post reported.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Two sides agreed to maintain communication at diplomatic and military levels to resolve existing situation peacefully: MEA on talks with China.

Two sides agreed to maintain communication at diplomatic and military levels to resolve existing situation peacefully MEA on talks with China....

4 fresh COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, count rises to 83

Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan states tally to 83, a top Health department official said on Wednesday. Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said that four persons, all...

UAE's flydubai to resume flights from July 7

United Arab Emirates airline flydubai on Wednesday said it would resume some regular scheduled flights from July 7, when Dubai reopens its borders to foreign visitors. The government of Dubai announced this week that tourists would be able ...

Indian Oil's Product Application & Development Centre to be inaugurated on Thursday

In order to facilitate and support development of polymer industry in Odisha and eastern part of the country, a Product Application and Development Centre PADC has been set up by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOCL at Paradip with a capex o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020