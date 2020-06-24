Left Menu
Development News Edition

"The ball is in UK's court", EU's Barnier says

Britain must send "clear signals" that it wants to seal a deal with the European Union on their relationship after Brexit, the bloc's chief negotiator said ahead of more talks with London, adding a deal was still possible before the end of the year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:01 IST
"The ball is in UK's court", EU's Barnier says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain must send "clear signals" that it wants to seal a deal with the European Union on their relationship after Brexit, the bloc's chief negotiator said ahead of more talks with London, adding a deal was still possible before the end of the year. Michel Barnier said Britain had so far not engaged with tentative openings floated by the EU side on state aid and fisheries in the previous negotiating rounds.

"The ball is in the UK's court," Barnier told an online seminar on Wednesday. "I believe that the deal is still possible." He said he was "disappointed" with Britain's refusal to negotiate on foreign policy and defence but that he was open to finding a "margin of flexibility" on thus-far conflicting EU and UK positions on fisheries and the state aid fair play guarantees.

"As well as with fisheries and governance, we are ready to work on landing zones, respecting the mandate of the EU," he said when asked how far the bloc could go towards Britain on the so-called level playing field provisions of fair competition. Barnier said "the moment of truth" would come in October when the negotiating teams must finalise a draft deal if it is to be ratified by all the 27 EU member states before the end of the year when Britain's standstill transition after Brexit ends.

Should talks fail, Barnier said the UK would be more severely affected than the EU, meaning that the bloc was not inclined to seal a deal at all cost. "The level playing field is not for sale. It is a core part of the our trade model and we refuse to compromise to benefit the British economy," he said.

Barnier added that, while Britain refused to sign up to the elaborate level playing field commitments in exchange for continued access to the single market, it was keen to retain very close ties on financial services and the electricity market.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. activists decry first known wrongful arrest blamed on face recognition

An incorrect facial recognition match led to the first known wrongful arrest in the United States based on the increasingly used technology, civil liberties activists alleged in a complaint to Detroit police on Wednesday. Robert Williams sp...

U.N. chief calls on Israel to abandon West Bank annexation plan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel on Wednesday to abandon plans to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning this threatened prospects for peace with the Palestinians. If implemented, annexation would...

Iraqi doctor bets on plasma treatment in search of COVID breakthrough

In a hospital ward in Iraq, doctor Ali Salam Abdullah and a smiling patient hold up a large blood bag full of the yellow liquid that he hopes will help turn the corner in cutting the countrys coronavirus death rate.The liquid is plasma from...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave

Rising concerns about a surge in coronavirus infections sent global equities lower on Wednesday and pushed investors into perceived safe havens such as gold, which hovered near its highest level in eight years. Several U.S. states are posti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020