CBI case against ex-Manipur CM Ibobi Singh political motivated: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday termed as "politically motivated" the case filed by the CBI against former Manipur chief minister Ibobi Singh and said it will not be intimidated by such politically motivated steps.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday termed as "politically motivated" the case filed by the CBI against former Manipur chief minister Ibobi Singh and said it will not be intimidated by such politically motivated steps. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said the CBI came calling at the former chief minister's residence just days after the Ibobi Singh-led SPF coalition met the governor and demanded a special session so that the "unstable and shaky" Biren Singh government can be "brought down". "It is a totally politically motivated case," he said. Gogoi said the Ibobi Singh government was till 2017 and no case was lodged since then.

"Surely, everybody can see this is politically motivated and attempt to threaten and intimidate, but, we will not be threatened and intimidated by this politically motivated steps," he also said. Gogoi said there is nothing to hide and Ibobi Singh will cooperate fully and at the same time the Congress will continue its efforts to expose how the Biren Singh government is "massively unpopular" and how likely it is to fall soon.

The Manipur government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh was plunged into crisis recently after four NPP and three BJP MLAs withdrew their support from it.

