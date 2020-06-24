U.S. Republican police reform measure fails in key Senate vote
A controversial Republican bill intended to rein in police misconduct in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis failed on Wednesday to garner enough support to move forward in the U.S. Senate.
Democrats, denouncing the measure as irrevocably flawed, defeated a motion to advance the bill toward final debate by a vote of 55-45, short of the 60 votes needed. It came a month after Floyd's death in police custody set off weeks of worldwide protests against police brutality.
With public sentiment for police reform running high, the bill's failure could pressure Republicans to agree to Democratic demands for bipartisan negotiations on new legislation. But some Republicans have warned of a political stalemate.
