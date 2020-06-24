Left Menu
Development News Edition

All parties except BJP to ask Centre to withdraw farm ordinances: Pb govt

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:46 IST
All parties except BJP to ask Centre to withdraw farm ordinances: Pb govt

All major political parties of Punjab, barring the BJP, on Wednesday resolved to appeal to the Centre to withdraw ordinances related to the agriculture sector in public interest and not to tinker with the MSP regime, a state government release claimed here. The meeting was convened by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to evolve a consensus on the recently passed three ordinances -- the Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

While the BJP completely opposed the resolution, its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), while initially expressing reservation on the same, eventually decided to partially endorse it, the release claimed. The SAD opted to go with the other parties in resolving “that existing assured purchase under Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime and the State APMCs (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees) should not be tinkered with in any manner,” it said.

The SAD also decided to support the decision of all parties to take a delegation to meet the prime minister and the Union agriculture minister on the issue, the release said The resolution read that “a delegation of representatives of all political parties led by the Punjab chief minister would meet the prime minister and Union agriculture minister to convey their strong reservations on these anti-farmer legislations and urge them to immediately withdraw these in public interest.” It stated that the present ordinances are against the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution. However, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the party would like a legal opinion before terming the ordinances as against the spirit of cooperative federalism.

The SAD on the issue of the all-party delegation meeting the prime minister for withdrawal of the ordinances, said, in a separate statement, that the party will “go to the PM to clear any doubts and get assurance that MSP and assured marketing will continue.” The resolution was passed after a five-hour long video conference meeting convened by the Amarinder Singh, said the government release. However, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema described the press release issued by the state government as “false and totally misleading”. “Both SAD and BJP were on same page and firmly conveyed that these acts have nothing to do with MSP,” Cheema tweeted.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the Centre has no right to interfere in the matter of agriculture. Pointing out that the Centre had come out with these ordinances without waiting for the report of the Committee formed under Maharashtra chief minister to assess all aspects of the issue, Singh urged the SAD chief “to go by your heart and not let politics rule your decision”. Singh's appeal to Badal came after the latter initially opposed the resolution, arguing that there was nothing wrong in the ordinances.

Describing the ordinances as pro-farmer and aimed at encouraging competition, Badal initially rejected the suggestion that the move was a precursor to ending the MSP system, pointing out that it was not written anywhere. The chief minister said the aim was clear, and the ordinances had to be seen in the context of the developments of the past six years.

Dubbing the ordinances as “dangerous”, Singh pointed out that the Shanta Kumar committee report had recommended gradual withdrawal of MSP and dismantling of FCI. Badal, in a party statement, accused the ruling Congress of politicising the issue of ordinances and said, “for the SAD, no ministry, government and alliance was beyond the welfare of the 'annadaata' (farmers).” BJP state president Ashwani Sharma termed the ordinances as pro-farmer, and denied any move to kill the MSP regime, claiming that the MSP was permanent. AAP Punjab unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann said the legislations were totally against federalism principle, and said it would ruin Punjab.

MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (M) and BSP also extended their support to the state government on the issue, said the release..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration labels Huawei, Hikvision as backed by Chinese military - document

The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new ...

Airline EasyJet raises cash after losses widen due to COVID-19

Budget airline EasyJet on Wednesday sought to raise up to 450 million pounds 559.31 million via a share placement to help it navigate the COVID-19 pandemic after reporting a bigger first-half loss.The airline, which grounded its fleet on Ma...

U.S. court orders dismissal of case against former Trump aide Michael Flynn

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI, handing the Justice Department a victory in the politica...

In reversal, TV show about Trump-Comey clash to air before U.S. election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election will be broadcast in September - ahead of the November elections, cable channel Showtim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020