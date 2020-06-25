Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. court orders dismissal of case against former Trump aide Michael Flynn

He was treated horribly," Trump told reporters at the White House. In the 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in favor of Flynn and the Trump administration in preventing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan from exercising his discretion on whether to grant the department's motion to clear Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:33 IST
U.S. court orders dismissal of case against former Trump aide Michael Flynn
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI, handing the Justice Department a victory in the politically charged case. Wednesday's ruling by a three-judge panel is likely to anger Democrats, who have accused Attorney General William Barr of improperly meddling in criminal cases to help benefit the Republican Trump's friends and political allies.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Wednesday's ruling will likely be appealed to a larger panel of the federal appeals court. Trump, who has signaled a possible pardon for Flynn, welcomed the ruling. "I'm very happy about General Flynn. He was treated horribly," Trump told reporters at the White House.

In the 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in favor of Flynn and the Trump administration in preventing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan from exercising his discretion on whether to grant the department's motion to clear Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty. The ruling prevents Judge Sullivan from hearing arguments at a July 16 hearing from retired judge John Gleeson, whom he appointed as a "friend of the court" to argue against dropping the case.

"In this case, the district court's actions will result in specific harms to the exercise of the executive branch's exclusive prosecutorial power," wrote Judge Neomi Rao, who was appointed by Trump. "The contemplated proceedings would likely require the Executive to reveal the internal deliberative process behind its exercise of prosecutorial discretion."

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, was one of several former Trump aides charged under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that detailed Moscow's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

He then switched lawyers to pursue a new scorched-earth tactic that accused the FBI of entrapping him, and asked the judge to dismiss the charge. WILKINS DISSENTS

Judge Robert Wilkins, an Obama administration appointee, dissented. He said the Justice Department's flip-flop on the case raised questions that merited further scrutiny by the District Court.

"In 2017, the then-Acting Attorney General told the Vice President that Flynn's false statements 'posed a potential compromise situation for Flynn' with the Russians," Wilkins wrote. "Now, in a complete reversal, the government says none of this is true." "This is no mere about-face; it is more akin to turning around an aircraft carrier."

After the Justice Department took the highly unusual step of seeking to abandon the case against Flynn, Sullivan appointed Gleeson to argue against the Justice Department's request. He also asked Gleeson to weigh in on whether Sullivan should hold Flynn in contempt for lying when pleading guilty.

Sullivan has said he cannot serve as a "rubber stamp" and must carefully review the facts in this "unprecedented" request. In the majority opinion on Wednesday, the appeals court called Sullivan's appointment of Gleeson "troubling," and said it was granting Flynn's petition to get the case dismissed to "prevent the judicial usurpation of executive power."

Gleeson had urged Sullivan to proceed with sentencing Flynn and accused the department of "gross abuse of prosecutorial power" in to "provide special treatment to a favored friend and political ally of the President of the United States." Beth Wilkinson, a veteran Washington trial lawyer who argued the case on Judge Sullivan's behalf before the appeals court, declined to comment.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

France's reports lowest new coronavirus cases since early March

Frances new coronavirus cases fell below the 100 threshold for the first time since March 4 on Wednesday and the number of additional deaths linked to the disease was also sharply down.According to health ministry figures, there were only 8...

'Coming back and biting us': US sees virus make a comeback '

Hospital administrators and health care experts warned desperately Wednesday that parts of the US are on the verge of becoming overwhelmed by a resurgence of the coronavirus, lamenting that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public ...

Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead

Pluto, a frigid little world inhabiting the solar systems outer reaches, may have been born as a warmer place sheltering a subsurface ocean that still exists today, researchers said on Monday. An analysis of images of its surface taken in 2...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration labels Huawei, Hikvision as backed by Chinese military - document

The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020