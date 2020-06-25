Left Menu
Western donors pledge some $900 million for Sudan's transition

The European Union donated 312 million euros ($349.94 million), the United States $356.2 million, Germany 150 million euros and France 100 million euros for various projects in Sudan, officials told the online event. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, running the country under a precarious, transitional power-sharing deal with the military since the overthrow al-Bashir in a popular uprising last year, is desperate for foreign support.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, running the country under a precarious, transitional power-sharing deal with the military since the overthrow al-Bashir in a popular uprising last year, is desperate for foreign support. More donations were coming at the one-day event.

($1 = 0.8916 euros)

