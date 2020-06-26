Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate advances $740 billion defense bill, stage set for Confederate battle

The U.S. Senate voted 90-7 on Thursday to debate the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, setting the stage for a battle between Democrats and President Donald Trump's Republicans over changing the names of military bases named after Confederate generals. The $740 billion NDAA, which sets policy for the Pentagon, is one of the few pieces of major legislation passed by Congress ever year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 01:22 IST
U.S. Senate advances $740 billion defense bill, stage set for Confederate battle
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Senate voted 90-7 on Thursday to debate the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, setting the stage for a battle between Democrats and President Donald Trump's Republicans over changing the names of military bases named after Confederate generals.

The $740 billion NDAA, which sets policy for the Pentagon, is one of the few pieces of major legislation passed by Congress ever year. This year would be the 60th in a row that the bill has passed. Members of Congress seek to use it for a wide range of policy measures, not just governing what arms and equipment the Pentagon purchases and how much the troops are paid, but for a wide range of broader policy issues.

This year's bill likely will include measures intended to move more of the U.S. manufacturing supply chain from China, bar the use of the military against peaceful protests and programs to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has promised to veto the bill if it passes Congress with a plank that would rename military bases named after Confederate generals within three years, backed by some of his fellow Republicans.

Democrats responded by proposing that such names be changed within one year. The issue has come to the fore in recent weeks amid the protests against the police killing of Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis

The Senate is expected to consider the NDAA next week, hoping to pass its version of the bill before the July 4 Independence Day holiday. The House of Representatives is working on its own version of the legislation. The versions from the Republican-led Senate and Democratic-led House must be reconciled before a final version can pass and go to the White House for Trump to sign or veto.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE-1-Soccer-Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Liverpools 30-year English title drought ended on Thursday as they were confirmed as Premier League champions courtesy of second-placed Manchester Citys 2-1 loss at Chelsea.The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable ...

Soccer-Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Liverpools 30-year English title drought ended on Thursday as they were confirmed as Premier League champions courtesy of second-placed Manchester Citys 2-1 loss at Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable...

'Godzilla dust cloud' drifts over U.S. Southeast, raising health concerns

A massive plume of dust whipped up from the Sahara desert will hover over the U.S. Southeast this weekend, forecasters say, shrouding the region in a brown haze and raising more health concerns in states where the coronavirus crisis is wors...

Trump administration considers ending Congress' review of arms sales - sources

President Donald Trumps administration is considering ending a long-standing system for congressional review of foreign weapons sales, congressional aides said on Thursday, a plan that would face stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020