Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What Hong Kong opinion poll respondents are saying about protests, security law

A majority of people in Hong Kong oppose Beijing's move to implement national security legislation in the semi-autonomous city, but support for year-long pro-democracy protests is waning, according to a survey conducted for Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 04:32 IST
FACTBOX-What Hong Kong opinion poll respondents are saying about protests, security law

A majority of people in Hong Kong oppose Beijing's move to implement national security legislation in the semi-autonomous city, but support for year-long pro-democracy protests is waning, according to a survey conducted for Reuters. Reuters commissioned the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute to conduct the poll on public sentiment amid the city's worst political crisis in decades and Beijing's move to implement national security legislation.

Of the 1,002 people surveyed, 150 were given the option to share contact details with Reuters. Reuters interviewed 10. Some did not want their full name published. PAT CHAN, 57, REAL ESTATE AGENT

"I support the national security law because every country has one. Hong Kong is part of China. Many people oppose it because they think the law targets the (democracy) movement. "I do have some concerns though ... the party leaders in China clearly do not respect 'Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong'.

"I support the movement and the students. I am a peaceful protester." HANNA WONG, 39, WORKS FOR AN NGO

"The national security legislation has a deterrent effect on the movement. They should do more consultation before imposing the law. The details are unclear. "I am neutral about the protests. I was fine with their peaceful actions at first, but since September, they have become too violent.

"With the national security law, we are losing some of the freedom we took for granted, because of their violent actions. I used to vote for the democrats, but for the upcoming election, I may need to rethink. "Hong Kong is too small for independence, we do not have resources, we have to rely on China."

HUI, IN HER 50S, RETIRED "Before June last year, I didn’t think Hong Kong needed national security laws because we were so peaceful and safe, but now I think it's necessary. The law can help to stabilize society.

TONE SHIU, 49, WORK IN ADVERTISING "I oppose the national security law. I would be worried about my safety, like would I be arrested out of the blue? Would Hong Kong become more like the mainland? I am also worried about U.S. sanctions on China, which would hurt Hong Kong’s economy.

"I support the movement. I only participated in legal rallies. People think protesters are violent, I think they are reasonable. We were protesting through civilised marching at the start of this movement, but the government turned a blind eye. "Although some democrats are all talk and no action, I still support them over the pro-Beijing camp."

CHARLES LO, 29, ENGINEER "I object to the law because the (central) government is interfering in Hong Kong’s business. It will also suppress our freedom of speech and hinder the movement.

"I support the (protesters') demands but there is little chance they will be met." POLLY WONG, IN HER 40s, HOUSEWIFE

"The national security law is a violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration and judicial independence in Hong Kong. I guess we will all need to watch our mouths and even posting on Facebook could be dangerous. I am very worried about my child and the education he would get. "I didn’t think Hong Kong independence was necessary before since we had judicial independence and everything was in the 'one country, two systems' framework. But maybe it really is the only way out. But I don't think it would be possible actually."

WONG, 40, WORKS IN MULTINATIONAL COMPANY "The national security law can bring stability to our society and economy. I am not afraid because I will never break the law.

"I lean slightly towards to pro-Beijing camp. I think many democrats are unreasonable. They keep objecting to everything without a positive proposal and solution." WONG, IN HER 40S, TEACHER

"Issues in Hong Kong should be handled by Hong Kong people. But the government officials now do not uphold the 'one country, two systems' principle, they won’t help to secure our rights. "All I can say is we are helpless.

"I don’t think the movement has cooled down, our passion never faded, but with this suppression it’s so difficult to keep the protests going." SETH LEE, 35, CIVIL ENGINEER

"On paper the law is meant to protect national security, but actually it is a way to legalise the restriction of rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people. "The protests of course did affect my daily life, but the pursuit of justice, truth and balance of power comes before that.

"Hong Kong needs independence now, because China has no democracy." K.K. LEUNG, 49, SHIP MAINTAINER

"I don’t trust Chinese laws." "Our freedom of speech will be affected if the law is implemented. I wouldn't dare say 'Down with the Communist Party' or 'Carrie Lam, step down' in protests like I do now.

"I am considering emigration for my two children."

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool fans turn the city red after breaking 30-year Premiership drought

Thousands of Liverpool fans celebrated their Premier League title win outside the clubs Anfield Stadium on Thursday as their 30 year wait for the league crown finally came to an end.Juergen Klopps side secured the title after second-placed ...

U.S. watchdog finds flaws in govt pandemic response, chews out Transport Dept, SBA

A U.S. government watchdog gave a blunt review of the shortcomings in the governments response to the pandemic on Thursday that included the sending of nearly 1.4 billion to deceased Americans, and the collection of incomplete and inconsist...

Chilean copper miner Codelco halts Chuquicamata smelter and refinery amid coronavirus

Chilean copper miner Codelco said on Thursday it was suspending refinery and foundry operations at its sprawling Chuquicamata division to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus. The worlds biggest copper miner said the measure was tr...

U.S. finds Bangladesh improving anti-trafficking efforts in annual report

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, June 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bangladesh has improved its efforts to combat human trafficking but must do more to increase convictions and investigate cases involving Rohingyas, according to the U.S. government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020