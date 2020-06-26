Left Menu
Texas orders bars shut amid surge in confirmed virus cases

“The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.” He did not say when bars might reopen again. Texas has reported more than 17,000 confirmed new cases in the last three days with a record high positive tests of 5,996 on Thursday.

PTI | Austin | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars in Texas again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining, the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas' popular rivers must close and that outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. "At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said. "The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health." He did not say when bars might reopen again.

Texas has reported more than 17,000 confirmed new cases in the last three days with a record high positive tests of 5,996 on Thursday. The day's tally of 4,739 hospitalizations was also a record. The state's rolling infection rate hit nearly 12%, a level not seen since the state was in a broad lockdown in mid-April. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the COVID-19 virus without feeling sick.

