U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Texas vote-by-mail expansion

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Texas vote-by-mail expansionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 01:41 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday sided with Republican state officials in Texas and refused to allow broader mail-in voting in the state, leaving in place a lower court ruling blocking the expansion sought by Democrats amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The justices let stand the ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that halted a federal judge's earlier decision to permit any voter concerned about the threat of coronavirus infection to cast a ballot by mail. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, fought the expansion of mail-in voting.
