Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump grateful for Indian-Americans' support: White House

“President Trump is incredibly grateful for the widespread support he has received from the people of India and from millions of Indian-Americans across the United States,” Matthews told PTI. According to the survey results conducted by Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee, more than 50 per cent of Indian-Americans in the battle ground states of Michigan, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania and Virginia are crossing over to support Trump.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 10:46 IST
Trump grateful for Indian-Americans' support: White House
Representative Image

US President Donald Trump is "Incredibly grateful" for the "widespread support" he has received from the people of India and Indian-Americans, the White House has said in response to a survey suggesting that over 50 percent of the community members in some key battleground American states are switching over to him in the presidential election in November. White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews made the comments while responding to a question on recent survey results that Indian-Americans, who traditionally vote for the Democratic Party, are switching towards Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 election.

Trump is seeking re-election to the White House in the November 3 presidential elections. "President Trump is incredibly grateful for the widespread support he has received from the people of India and from millions of Indian-Americans across the United States," Matthews told PTI.

According to the survey results conducted by Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee, more than 50 percent of Indian-Americans in the battleground states of Michigan, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Virginia are crossing over to support Trump. During the more than three and a half years of his presidency, Trump has made an extra effort to reach out to the Indian-American community. His close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected in the two leaders jointly addressing massive public rallies in Houston and Ahmedabad – has helped him make deep inroads among the Indian-Americans.

"He (Trump) recognizes the vital role Indian-Americans play in bolstering our economy, enriching our culture, and strengthening our communities," she said. During his first two years in office, President Trump led the US to its greatest economic comeback in history.

"And the unemployment rate among Indian-Americans dropped by nearly 33 percent," Matthews said. The President continues to fight for the prosperity, health, and freedom of all Americans, including the flourishing and hardworking Indian-American community, she said, responding to a question related to the increasing popularity of Trump among the community.

Al Mason said while the vision of Trump is the driving force in this unprecedented outreach with the Indian-Americans and a new peak in ties with India, the entire family including the First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, who has recently visited India with him, shown their immense respect and love for the country. Not to overlook son Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior advisor to Donald Trump for President, Inc. and national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, Mason said.

Former TV host-cum-attorney Guilfoyle is now considered as one of the most powerful individuals in the Trump campaign. Both Trump Jr and Guilfoyle have time and again echoed Trump's love for India and Indian-Americans which is reflected in their remarks at various Indian-American events in New York. "Want to see America work with incredible allies like India to make the world a safer place," Don Jr said last year.

"America embodies family values, values of hardworking people, strong work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit, and these values are "shared magnificently with India as well," said Guilfoyle, who believes that Indian-Americans are a crucial ally for the campaign. "I think we're so lucky as a country to have so many talented, dedicated, patriotic Indian-Americans making up the incredibly diverse fabric culturally of this country and we're lucky that they have called it their home," Guilfoyle, who has helped initiate the process, said.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

ED team reaches senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's Delhi residence for recording his statement in Sandesara brothers PMLA case: Officials.

ED team reaches senior Congress leader Ahmed Patels Delhi residence for recording his statement in Sandesara brothers PMLA case Officials....

Scars are stories: 'Bulbbul' director Anvita Dutt

The expression of the good, the bad and the ugly should be reserved for ones actions, not their physical appearance, believes Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt who says every scar has a story behind it. A burn on the face, a glass eye or a hunch...

T1 start strong in Valorant Showdown

Tournament host T1 swept through group play on Friday to reach the playoffs of the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown. T1 finished 3-0 in Group C, sweeping second-place 100 Thieves 2-1 in a two-game match to end the night. Earlier, T...

Constitution our guiding light, says PM Modi at Mar Thoma church event

Asserting that the governments guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020