Left Menu
Development News Edition

Constitution is our guiding light, says PM Modi at Mar Thoma church event

Asserting that the government's guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 12:20 IST
Constitution is our guiding light, says PM Modi at Mar Thoma church event

Asserting that the government's guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians. Addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta of Kerala via video conference, he said, "We have taken decisions not from comfortable government offices in Delhi but after feedback from people on the ground." "It is this spirit that ensured every Indian has access to a bank account," he said.

The prime minister asserted that Government of India does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language. "We are guided by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians and our guiding light is the Constitution of India," he told the gathering. Referring to the fight against novel coronavirus, Modi said that due to nationwide lockdown, a people-driven fight and several initiatives taken by the government, India is much better placed than many other nations. He said India's recovery rate is rising. The people-driven fight has given good results so far, Modi said, cautioning that people can't let their guards down yet. "In fact, we have to be even more careful now. Wearing masks, following social distancing, avoiding crowded places remain important," he said.

The prime minister said the Mar Thoma Church is closely linked with the noble ideals of Saint Thomas, the Apostle of Lord Christ. It is with this spirit of humility that the Mar Thoma Church has worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of fellow Indians, he said. They have done so much in areas such as healthcare and education, he said, adding Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of the society and the nation. He has been particularly passionate about removal of poverty and women, the prime minister said.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar shelter home cases: Recommended action against erring govt servants, CBI tells SC

The CBI has informed the Supreme Court that its probe into allegations of sexual and physical exploitation in 17 shelter homes in Bihar has been completed, except in two cases where further investigation is on, and they have recommended dep...

After emergency meeting on Gurugram locust attack, Delhi govt will issue advisory to deal with situation: Environment Minister Rai.

After emergency meeting on Gurugram locust attack, Delhi govt will issue advisory to deal with situation Environment Minister Rai....

KDMC fines 270 people in two days for COVID-19 violations

The civic body in Kalyan and Dombivli towns of Maharashtras Thane district collected over Rs 1.3 lakh in fines in just two days from people who failed to wear masks in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Saturday. As per ...

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020