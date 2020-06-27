Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM IN THE PIPELINE Delhi CM Kejriwal on COVID-19 situation ON THE WIRE DEL16 PM-KER-LD MAR THOMA Constitution is our guiding light, says PM Modi at Mar Thoma church event New Delhi: Asserting that the government's guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians. DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India's records highest single-day COVID-19 spike with over 18,000 cases; death toll rises to 15,685 New Delhi: Six days after it recorded four lakh infections, India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL5 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol price up 25 paise, diesel 21 paise; rates hiked by Rs 9.12, Rs 11.01 in 3 weeks New Delhi: Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in three weeks to Rs 9.12 and Rs 11.01 respectively. NATION: DEL7 VIRUS-RAHUL Rahul targets govt, PM for having no plan to defeat virus, as COVID cases surge past 5-lakh mark New Delhi: With India's COVID-19 cases crossing the five lakh-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government has no plan to defeat the pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered as he refuses to fight coronavirus.

DEL17 ED-AHMED PATEL ED visits Ahmed Patel at home for questioning in Sandesara brothers PMLA case New Delhi: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Saturday visited senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's residence in Delhi to question him in connection with the Sandesara brothers money laundering case, officials said. DEL13 CHIDAMBARAM-BJP-RGF If RGF returns Rs 20 L, will PM assure country that China will vacate Indian territory: Chidambaram New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would assure the country that China would vacate Indian territory and restore status quo ante at the border, if the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation returned Rs 20 lakh it had taken as donation earlier.

MDS1 TN-VIRUS-MENTAL HEALTH COVID-19 triggering panic attacks, depression and suicides, say experts Chennai: As the COVID-19 wave sweeps strongly across the country, including in Tamil Nadu, mental health experts say the pandemic has triggered panic attacks among those who tested positive for the virus, causing bouts of depression and even driving some to the brink of suicide. BUSINESS: DEL6 BIZ-RBI-ORDINANCE President promulgates ordinance to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has promulgated the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to bring all urban cooperative banks and multi-state cooperative banks under the supervision of the RBI in order to protect the interest of depositors.

FGN10 US-MUMBAI-RANA-HEADLEY Mumbai attack convict Headley cannot be extradited to India; Rana faces extradition: US attorney Washington: Mumbai terrorist attack convict David Headley cannot be extradited to India, but Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana faces extradition, a US attorney has told a federal court while opposing his bail plea. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 TRUMP-INDIANS-SUPPORT Trump grateful for Indian-Americans' support: White House Washington: US President Donald Trump is "Incredibly grateful" for the "widespread support" he has received from the people of India and Indian-Americans, the White House has said in response to a survey suggesting that over 50 per cent of the community members in some key battleground American states are switching over to him in the presidential election in November. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-SINO-INDIA-LAWMAKER China's actions in Ladakh part of large-scale military provocations against neighbours: US lawmaker Washington: China's recent aggression in eastern Ladakh is part of its large-scale military provocations against its neighbours and the US will not stand for unprovoked, premeditated military action for intimidating peaceful nations into submission, an influential American lawmaker has said.By Lalit K Jha FGN5 PAK-SHARIF-LD CASE Pak's anti-graft body files corruption case against Nawaz Sharif Lahore: Pakistan's anti-graft body has filed a corruption case against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and three others for their alleged involvement in the illegal allotment of land in Punjab province about 34 years ago. By M Zulqernain