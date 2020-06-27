Difficult to recover losses due to closure of liquor shops during lockdown, but efforts on: UP Min

It will be difficult to recover the revenue foregone due to closure of liquor shops during the lockdown, but the Uttar Pradesh government is making all efforts to reach its excise mop-up target, the state's Excise and Prohibition Minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri said on Saturday. He also attributed the slump in liquor sales to many returnee migrants not having jobs. "It is difficult to recover the losses incurred due to closure (of liquor shops) during lockdown. But, we had increased the rates on all the liquor brands, which resulted in increase in revenue to some extent. "Initially, the sales were good, but it is a bit down now. The reason is that most of the workers and migrants have returned to their respective homes and they do not have work/job. Without money, there cannot be any purchase, hence, there is a bit of slump. "However, we are hopeful that we will recover this (loss), and there will be good sales in the state, and also an increase in revenue," Agnihotri told PTI. Asked whether the target fixed before the imposition of the lockdown will be achieved, Agnihotri said, "Efforts are on to reach the target. The target fixed was Rs 32,000 crore, and two-three months have gone in lockdown...Compensating the losses during the lockdown seems to be a bit tough, but efforts are going on." The state Cabinet minister also said enforcement has been strengthened to combat the menace of illicit liquor. The police and district administrations have been told to clamp down on production of illicit liquor. As of now, the complaints are "negligible". "However, this is a big problem, and it has to be consistently fought. The department will continue to fight this menace with full vigour," he added

Asked to comment on the Samajwadi Party mounting an attack on the BJP-led state government, Agnihotri, a first-time MLA from Bhongaon assembly constituency of Mainpuri district, said, "Samajwadi Party is in opposition, and it is quite natural that they will oppose us. They will certainly not praise us. But the people of the state are praising the government." "The SP does not have any agenda. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say 'opposing for the sake of it'. They (SP) are opposing for the sake of opposing, and they do not have any reason to factually oppose us," he said. He also said the "Congress is confused", be it on the issue of migrants or the India-China border stand-off. "Rahul Gandhi is using the word 'surrender' for our Prime Minister. This shows his mindset. The entire world is praising Modiji. The way in which China has been given a reply has not been given by any Prime Minister of free India. It was given by Modiji," Agnihotri said. "When it comes to the unity and integrity of the nation, the PM and the government is supported irrespective of the fact that which party is in power, and which party does the PM belong to. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are losing the confidence among the public, and they are inflicting heavy losses on themselves," the 63-year-old minister added. Referring to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Agnihotri said, "Congress incurred heavy losses for the language used against the Prime Minister. The people of the country gave a terse reply." Agnihotri further said, "The SP has been ruined and was confined to 47 seats in 2017 UP assembly polls, while the BSP is finished. The BSP voters are with us. There is no challenger for us." PTI NAV ABMABM