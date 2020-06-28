Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wearing face masks, French voters return to delayed municipal elections

Voters in France donned face masks to cast their ballots on Sunday in a delayed second round of country-wide municipal elections, a mid-term test for President Emmanuel Macron and his ruling party which could fail to win a single big city.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:56 IST
Wearing face masks, French voters return to delayed municipal elections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Voters in France donned face masks to cast their ballots on Sunday in a delayed second round of country-wide municipal elections, a mid-term test for President Emmanuel Macron and his ruling party which could fail to win a single big city. A year ago Macron had hoped the local elections would help anchor his young party in towns and cities across France, including Paris, ahead of an anticipated 2022 re-election bid. But more recently, presidential aides have been playing down expectations.

In the capital, the election's biggest prize, the sitting socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo is on track for a comfortable win after a shambolic campaign by Macron and his La Republique en Marche (LaRem) party. Macron's first pick for Paris quit over a sex tape scandal, leaving the president's former health minister to jump in a month before the first round.

"(Agnes) Buzyn was parachuted in without knowing what she wanted to do. She had no concrete proposals," said one retired voter who gave her name as Jacqueline. Paris is unlikely to be the only disappointment for Macron.

The Greens are projected to do well in cities such as Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux, sometimes in alliance with the Left, building on momentum they created in 2019's European elections. In Perpignan, Marine Le Pen's far-right party may take control of its first city with a population more than 100,000. France pressed ahead with the first round of the municipal elections in mid-March, less than 48 hours before Macron imposed one of Europe's strictest lockdowns, forcing a long delay before the second round.

In polling stations in Paris, clerks sat behind plexiglass screens wearing masks or face shields. "It's better organised than last time," said pensioner Jean de Nathan. Macron has said he will "reinvent" his presidency and present a detailed plan next month for the final two years of his mandate.

A government reshuffle is widely expected, with the biggest question mark over the future of Edouard Philippe, Macron's popular prime minister. Philippe is running for his old job as mayor of Le Havre.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Appliances sales reach pre-COVID level, expect full capacity utilisation by Sep

Godrej Appliances has almost reached its pre-COVID sales level this month, and it expects to attain full manufacturing capacity utilisation by end of September this year, said a top company official. The company is expecting to attain its p...

Govt approves additional Rs 1,691 cr for highway works in J&K, Uttarakhand for 2020-21

The government has approved an additional Rs 1,691 crore for highway works by the Border Roads Organisation BRO in Jammu Kashmir and Uttarakhand for 2020-21. Of this, Rs 1,351.10 crore has been sanctioned to BRO for road works in Jammu Ka...

Italy honours its virus dead with Bergamo concert

Italy is honouring its coronavirus dead with a Requiem concert performed in front of the cemetery in Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit provinces in the onetime epicentre of the European outbreak. President Sergio Mattarella, the 243 mayors of...

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020