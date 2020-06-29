Exit poll: Duda leads in Poland's presidential election

An exit poll shows the conservative Polish president, Andrzej Duda, with the most votes in Poland's presidential election on Sunday, but short of the 50% required for an outright win the first round. If the poll is confirmed by official results, Duda will face centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a runoff on July 12.

According to the projection by the Ipsos polling firm, Duda won 41.8 per cent and Trzaskowski 30.4 per cent in Sunday's vote. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Poland's state electoral commission has said it would release the final results by Wednesday evening at the latest.