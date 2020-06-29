Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 29

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 14 BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:40 IST
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 29

** TUNIS - Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias meets Tunisian leadership to discuss developments in Libya and Eastern Mediterranean and sign sea transport agreement. ** DUBAI - Canada-UAE business council to host a webinar on oil markets. UAE's energy minister and OPEC secretary-general will be among the leading figures in a webinar - 1400 GMT. ** NOUAKCHOTT - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to travel to Mauritania to meet heads of states including President Emmanuel Macron.

** ALMATY - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomartt Tokayev to discuss additional measures to combat COVID-19 with cabinet as outbreak worsens in the Central Asian nation. ** BRATISLAVA - Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir meets deputy EU Commission president Maros Sefcovic to discuss plans for European economic recovery - 0900 GMT. ** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of the cabinet of ministers with topics on the agenda likely to range from the coronavirus to the economy and from Libya to Syria - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for climate Timmermans, commissioner for energy Simson and Commissioner for cohesion Ferreira speak at the event, Just Transition - Coal Regions in Transition virtual week & Carbon Intensive Regions BRUSSELS - Didier Reydners, EU Commissioner for justice debates the establishment of an EU mechanism on democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights with EU lawmakers - 1145 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint news conference at Meseberg castle near Berlin. - 1400 GMT LJUBLJANA - Presidents of Serbia, Croatia, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia meet Slovenia President Borut Pahor at Brdo pri Kranju to discuss regional topics.

PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan.

LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 30 ** BRUSSELS - EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel hold a video conference with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in - 0700 GMT. ** DUBAI - The IMF and central bank governors of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will discuss economic recovery prospects for the Gulf. NOUAKCHOTT - French President Emmanuel Macron meets leaders of West African states in Nouakchott to discuss the fight against Islamist militancy in the Sahel, where French military forces are involved.

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Phil Hogan speaks at online event on global trade, WTO and the COVID-19 crisis. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for cohesion and reform Elisa Ferreira speaks at an online event on "Coal Regions in Transition". - 1000 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for justice, Didider Reynders, speaks at an event presenting the European Data Protection Supervisor strategy for 2021-2024. - 1130 GMT - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Schinas presents the EU's updated Skills Agenda in Brussels. MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez, delivers a speech on the second anniversary of his victory at presidential elections. MOSCOWRussian Federation Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 2

** BRUSSELS - French minister of the armed forces Florence Parly speaks to EU lawmakers on the defence and security challenges facing Europe. ** MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sorokin takes part in a conference on taxes in energy sector - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, hold a joint news conference to mark Berlin taking over the EU's rotating presidency from July until the end of the year. GLOBAL - World UFO day on anniversary of the Roswell incident.

SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 3

** LJUBLJANA - German and Portuguese foreign minister Heiko Maas and A.S.Silva visit Slovenia. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 4

UNITED STATES - Independence Day. GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives.

WASHINGTON D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at "2020 Salute to America" on White House South Lawn and Ellipse. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

KATHMANDU – 73rd birthday of Nepal's deposed king, Gyanendra. LONDON - 15th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700.

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 ** BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's smart sector integration in Brussels.

TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9

TEHRAN – 21st anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. RAMALLAH - Palestine marks the 15th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

SOUTH SUDAN – 9th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 14

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

** BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh (to July 19). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST, 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

