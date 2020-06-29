Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish presidential challenger vows to end conservative stranglehold

Polish presidential challenger Rafal Trzaskowski tried to rally supporters of other opposition candidates to his centrist cause on Monday, vowing to hold the nationalist government to account ahead of what looks set to be a knife-edge run-off vote. Incumbent president Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, led the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, but fell short of the 50% needed for outright victory, setting the stage for a run-off with Trzaskowski on July 12.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:36 IST
Polish presidential challenger vows to end conservative stranglehold
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Polish presidential challenger Rafal Trzaskowski tried to rally supporters of other opposition candidates to his centrist cause on Monday, vowing to hold the nationalist government to account ahead of what looks set to be a knife-edge run-off vote.

Incumbent president Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, led the first round of the presidential election on Sunday but fell short of the 50% needed for outright victory, setting the stage for a run-off with Trzaskowski on July 12. "I am directing my words to all those who want change," Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw, told supporters in the city of Plock.

"Without them, there will be several more years of a monopoly on power which is not honest and cannot be held to account because it attacks independent institutions." PiS badly needs Duda to be re-elected if it is to further its socially conservative agenda, including judicial reforms which the European Union says undermine the rule of law.

Duda has painted himself as the guardian of the government's social benefit programs and conservative social values, which mirror those of the powerful Catholic Church. The morning after the election, Duda said he would ensure that gay couples could not adopt children, in an appeal to the almost 7% who voted for far-right candidate Krzysztof Bosak.

"We want the family to be respected in Poland," Duda told Polish public radio. "We want traditional values to be a strong backbone that Polish society will lean on." The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), observing an election in Poland for the first time since 1991 due to concerns about the rule of law, and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) both said voting had been well organized.

However, both pointed to inflammatory language during the campaign and a lack of impartiality from the public broadcaster TVP. They also criticized the haste with which changes allowing large-scale postal voting for the first time were passed.

The changes were designed to enable voters to avoid attending polling stations during the coronavirus pandemic and to facilitate voting by Poles abroad. But many Poles living abroad say they did not receive their ballot papers.

Anna Trzop, a 34-year-old lawyer working in Brussels, said she was worried that she would not receive her voting package before the second round. "Looking at the polls, those few thousand votes could make the difference," she said.

Two opinion polls conducted late on Sunday for TVP and the private broadcaster TVN gave Duda, who received 44% of first-round votes, a lead of less than two percentage points for the run-off. Trzaskowski, standing for the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), came second with 30%.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Ransomware attacks NHAI email server, no data loss reported

By Joymala Bagchi The National Highways Authority of India NHAI witnessed a ransomware attack on its e-mail server on Sunday.A ransomware attack on the NHAI email server took place yesterday night. The attack was foiled by the security syst...

Nobel winners call for coronavirus vaccines to be available for all

By Darnell Christie LONDON, June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu and actor George Clooney are among more than 100 people who have signed an appeal for COVID-19 vaccines to be declared a global common good a...

PM Modi to address the nation on Tuesday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening. His address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes o...

Delhi's COVID tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 fresh cases; death toll now 2,680

Delhi recorded 2,084 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 85,000, while the death toll from the disease rose to 2,680, the authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumpe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020