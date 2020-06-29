Left Menu
Maharashtra Guv asks engineering graduates to become 'harbingers of change' to build strong India

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday asked Engineering and Technology graduates to become 'harbingers of change and progress' to build a strong and prosperous India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:00 IST
Maharashtra Guv asks engineering graduates to become 'harbingers of change' to build strong India
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday asked Engineering and Technology graduates to become 'harbingers of change and progress' to build a strong and prosperous India. Stating that engineering graduates should not remain content becoming merely technocrats, Koshyari asked them to set higher goals and dedicate their effort to nation-building.

The Governor was addressing the 22nd Convocation of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Dist Raigad through digital platform from Raj Bhavan. Referring to the general atmosphere of fear and anxiety caused by the corona pandemic, the Governor told the graduating students that they should not be unduly fearful about the coronavirus epidemic. He said the nation will emerge stronger if only everybody does his or her work diligently while observing the norms of safe distancing. "We must be careful and not fearful," he said.

Minister Uday Samant said he was aware of the problems of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University and assured the varsity of full cooperation from the state government in addressing its problems. The Governor conferred Ph.D. in various engineering streams on 6 candidates and presented gold medals to 25 M.Tech, B.Tech, diploma and advance diploma graduates of the university.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Vedala Rama Sastry conferred M.Tech, B.Tech, Diploma and Advanced Diploma on 1,204 candidates at the convocation ceremony. (ANI)

