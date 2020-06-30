Left Menu
Extensive testing in CM's constituency to contain virus spread

Besides, the Margao Assembly constituency represented by Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat has also reported a number of COVID-19 cases and Moti Dongor, a slum area in the constituency, was declared a containment zone on Monday by the South Goa district administration. Total 17 COVID-19 cases were found in Moti Dongor till Monday, as per a health bulletin issued here.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-06-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 10:41 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said extensive testing is being undertaken in his Sankhalim Assembly constituency, which has reported 24 COVID-19 cases so far, to contain spread of the virus. Till last week, the Sankhalim constituency, located in North Goa district, was free of coronavirus infection, but it reported 24 COVID-19 cases in last two-three days.

A former Sankhalim MLA is among the 24 patients from the constituency. Sawant told reporters on Monday that the former legislator was undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for coronavirus patients, and his health condition was stable.

"Extensive testing has begun in Sankhalim to contain the spread of the virus," the chief minister said.

Total 17 COVID-19 cases were found in Moti Dongor till Monday, as per a health bulletin issued here. "Moti Dongor has been declared a containment zone.

There is restriction on the movement of people from that area. Health authorities have started extensive testing, Kamat said.

North Goa's Valpoi Assembly constituency of state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has also reported a number of COVID-19 cases. The first death due to COVID-19 in the state was reported from Morlem village in Valpoi on June 21 when an 85- year-old man succumbed to the viral infection.

The Morlem village was declared a containment zone earlier this month after a spurt in COVID-19 cases there. Till Monday, Goa reported 1,251 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease.

