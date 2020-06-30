BJP says Make in India but buys from China: Rahul Gandhi
Amid calls for boycotting Chinese products after India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government claiming that imports from China have increased under the NDA regime.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:14 IST
Amid calls for boycotting Chinese products after India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government claiming that imports from China have increased under the NDA regime. "Facts don't lie. BJP says: Make in India. BJP does: Buy from China," Gandhi tweeted along with a graphic of the percentage of imports from China during the UPA rule and the NDA government.
The graphic claims that imports from China were at 12-13 per cent when the Congress-led UPA government vacated office in 2014 but now stood at 17-18 per cent in 2020. The Congress leader has been vehemently targeting the Centre on the India-China border situation after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley earlier this month.
Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties, including dead and seriously injured, in the face-off. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- China
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Ladakh
- BJP
- Congress
- NDA
- UPA
- Galwan
