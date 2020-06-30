Priyanka Gandhi's comment on opposition leaders is 'immature' and 'childish': BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi over her comment that 'opposition leaders have become undeclared spokespersons of the BJP' and said that it is 'immature' and 'childish'. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said that when it comes to the matter of country's security, all parties should stand as one.

"The statement that opposition leaders have become undeclared spokespersons of the BJP shows that it is an immature and childish comment made by Priyanka Gandhi. This type of politics should be avoided. She should understand it and I hope, she will understand soon. The challenge for the country today is to protect the frontiers and for which we need to be together and stand as one," he said. "Unity, sovereignty and integrity of the country are paramount to the workers of BSP. This is the lesson we learn from BR Ambedkar. When it is a matter of national importance, we should rise above party politics. Today, the entire country and opposition should stand together in this need of crisis," he added.

Commenting upon the accusation levelled against BSP for breaking opposition unity against the government, Bhadoria said, "Congress engineered defection through money power in Rajasthan and made our MLAs to join Congress party. They did the same thing in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Congress should mend its way to strengthen democracy. Congress is breaking opposition unity for its gain." BSP chief Mayawati on Monday had said that her party stands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the India-China border issue. Later, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took to twitter and said that some opposition leaders have become undeclared spokespersons of the BJP. (ANI)