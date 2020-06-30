Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin urges Russians to vote for changes that could extend his rule

Putin has said he wants a clean vote, something election officials have pledged to deliver. Critics have shared photographs of makeshift polling stations set up in apartment stairwells, courtyards and in the boot of a parked car.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:50 IST
Putin urges Russians to vote for changes that could extend his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Vladimir Putin made a last-ditch appeal to Russians on Tuesday to vote for constitutional changes that would allow him to run again for president twice, potentially extending his rule until 2036.

Putin spoke at the scene of a series of bloody World War Two battles on the eve of the main and last day of a seven-day nationwide vote that would change the constitution for the first time since 1993, a move critics have likened to a legal coup. "We are not just voting for amendments. We are voting for the country in which we want to live ...for a country for whose sake we are working and want to pass onto our children," said Putin in front of a monument of a Red Army soldier he had just unveiled on a hill in the town of Rzhev in western Russia.

Putin made no mention of how the changes could affect his own career. That is consistent with the official get-out-the-vote campaign which has stressed other amendments instead. State exit polls suggest the changes will be backed by over two thirds of voters, allowing the 67-year-old former KGB officer - if he wishes - to run for another two six-year, back-to-back stints after his current term expires in 2024.

He has already led Russia for more than two decades. At 60%, according to the Levada pollster, his approval rating remains high but well down on its peak of nearly 90%.

Putin has said he has yet to take a final decision on his future, though critics are convinced he will run again. However, some analysts believe he has yet to decide and wants to keep his options open so as not to become a lame duck. "WORLD CLASS LEADER"

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed head of Chechnya, a mainly Muslim republic in Russia's Caucasus region, told aides that Putin should be made president for life. "Right now who can replace him?" said Kadyrov. "There's no such world class leader and we should be proud of that."

With Russia still reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases every day, opponents have been unable to stage protests but they have mocked the vote online, saying it is a farce whose outcome has already been decided by the authorities. Putin has said he wants a clean vote, something election officials have pledged to deliver.

Critics have shared photographs of makeshift polling stations set up in apartment stairwells, courtyards, and in the boot of a parked car. "We'll fall ill and die - but we'll deliver the votes for Putin," joked allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, posting a video of a vote being held in a stairwell in Siberia near a flat where a coronavirus case had been registered.

The Communist Party, which has advised supporters to vote "no" to the changes, complained of irregularities at two Moscow polling stations, where it said the number of registered home voters was 10 times higher than normal. In one video shared on social media on Tuesday, two policemen were seen wrestling to the ground a journalist observing a polling station in St Petersburg. He screamed out in pain after his arm was pinned behind his back.

Golos, a non-governmental organization that monitors elections, said it was already clear it would not be able to confirm the vote's outcome as legitimate.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Russia bounty reports, if true, should lead to U.S. sanctions, John Bolton says

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true that Moscow offered bounty payments to ...

Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, release Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William Meteos Hartman and support William Stunt Chen heading into Week 4. Academy jungler Juan Contractz Arturo Garcia will replac...

India condemns missile, UAV attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

India on Tuesday condemned the missile and UAV attacks reportedly by Yemeni rebels last week targeting civilian areas in Riyadh and hoped for an early resolution of the conflictSaudi Arabia last week had said that it intercepted ballistic m...

Russia bounty reports, if true, should lead to U.S. sanctions, John Bolton says

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true that Moscow offered bounty payments to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020