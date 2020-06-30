MP's COVID-19 recovery rate at 76.9 pc, to start 'Kill Corona Campaign' from July 1: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday informed that the state government will begin 'Kill Corona Campaign' from July 1. "We have to completely defeat coronavirus. We will begin 'Kill Corona Campaign' from July 1 in the state. Under this campaign, 11,458 survey groups will visit homes in the state for 'door to door' survey. They will do testing for COVID-19 and other diseases as well. Together we will defeat corona and make our state healthy," tweeted Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with a video message.

In the video message, Chouhan spoke about the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, the recovery rate is 76.9 per cent and the corona growth rate in the state stands at 1.44 per cent, which is lower in comparison to other states in the country, he said.

"Madhya Pradesh's corona positivity rate is 3.85 per cent. The doubling rate is 48 days. In terms of active cases, we are at 13th place as compared to other states, but the fight is still on," the chief minister said. "Under this campaign, about 2.5 to 3 lakh tests will be done in 15 days. The number of tests done per day under this campaign will between 15,000 and 20,000," he added (ANI)