Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. Republican Senators cast doubt on Russia bounty reports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:53 IST
Top U.S. Republican Senators cast doubt on Russia bounty reports
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Top Republican Senators on Tuesday cast doubt and skepticism on reports that Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill members of the U.S. armed services, after receiving a White House briefing.

Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe told reporters on Capitol Hill he is convinced that Trump did not know about the bounties while Senator Joni Ernst said the briefing provided "no corroboration" on the reports. Meanwhile Senator Todd Young said the New York Times and Washington Post, first to report on possible Russian efforts to reward members of the Taliban for attacks on U.S. troops, had relied on "unverified and inconclusive" intelligence.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends best quarter since 1998 on a high note

The SP 500 rallied on Tuesday to finish higher and secure its biggest quarterly percentage gain in more than two decades as improving economic data bolstered investor beliefs that a stimulus-backed rebound for the U.S. economy was on the ho...

Soccer-Premier League says support for Black Lives Matter not political

The Premier League reaffirmed its commitment to its anti-racism campaign on Tuesday, which it said was not political, although it was aware of the risk posed by groups that seek to hijack popular causes and campaigns. The league issued a st...

At least 10 dead as slaying of Ethiopian singer triggers protests

At least 10 people died and more than 80 were wounded when the killing of a popular singer triggered blasts and protests in Ethiopias capital and the surrounding Oromiya region on Tuesday, police and a doctor said. The unrest spotlights gro...

Fake contact tracing part of 'rapidly evolving' coronavirus fraud, U.S. DOJ warns

Scammers are posing as COVID-19 contact tracers as a way to steal personal information, three major U.S. government agencies said on Tuesday, describing rapidly evolving fraud related to the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Justice, Departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020