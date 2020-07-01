Top U.S. Republican Senators cast doubt on Russia bounty reports

Top U.S. Republican Senators cast doubt on Russia bounty reportsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:53 IST
Top Republican Senators on Tuesday cast doubt and skepticism on reports that Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill members of the U.S. armed services, after receiving a White House briefing.
Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe told reporters on Capitol Hill he is convinced that Trump did not know about the bounties while Senator Joni Ernst said the briefing provided "no corroboration" on the reports. Meanwhile Senator Todd Young said the New York Times and Washington Post, first to report on possible Russian efforts to reward members of the Taliban for attacks on U.S. troops, had relied on "unverified and inconclusive" intelligence.
