Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolton, Democrats urge Russia sanctions if bounty reports are true

Democrats and a leading Republican hawk on Tuesday called for U.S. President Donald Trump to consider imposing new economic sanctions on Russia if a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan was confirmed.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 03:26 IST
Bolton, Democrats urge Russia sanctions if bounty reports are true
Image Credit: Freepik

Democrats and a leading Republican hawk on Tuesday called for U.S. President Donald Trump to consider imposing new economic sanctions on Russia if a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan was confirmed. Trump has been under pressure over a New York Times report on Friday that a Russian military intelligence unit had offered bounties for U.S. and allied soldiers and later reported that he received a written briefing on the matter in February.

After Trump initially said he was not briefed on the matter, the White House said Trump was not "personally" briefed but did not address whether he had received a written report, read it, and why he had not responded more aggressively if so. "The President was never briefed on this, this intelligence still has not been verified, and there is no consensus among the intelligence community," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

The shifting statements have generated controversy among Trump's fellow Republicans as well as Democrats as he seeks re-election on Nov. 3. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, said Trump should take action against Moscow.

"We should be considering what sanctions are appropriate to further deter Russia's malign activities," he told reporters after a briefing for House Democrats at the White House. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called Trump's handling of the matter a "dereliction of duty."

And Republican hawk John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, told Reuters if the allegations were true it was "tantamount to an attack on Americans directly." "That requires a very serious response," he said. "It could well be asymmetric economic sanctions.

The White House has sought to play down reports in the Times and the Washington Post that it knew of accusations that Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. and coalition troops but had not briefed Trump or acted on the information. Four U.S. government sources have confirmed to Reuters that credible U.S. intelligence suggested Russia offered such bounties.

A fifth person familiar with the matter said such intelligence was first brought to the White House's attention around March 2019 but it was then uncorroborated and "could have been disinformation." The New York Times cited two unnamed officials as saying officials gave Trump a written briefing in late February laying out their conclusion that Russia had paid bounties.

The newspaper said it was in the President's Daily Brief (PDB) document - the premier product of U.S. intelligence agencies that is prepared for him to read. A U.S. government source told Reuters material is sometimes included in PDBs so that other officials can evaluate it.

In this case, the source said that the matter was raised at a high level earlier this year, the intelligence is regarded as credible, and steps were taken to formulate a response. The source suggested a response was still under discussion and Trump arguably did not have to be involved while the information was checked out.

However, a congressional source voiced skepticism that such information would be included in a PDB with an expectation the president would not read it and that others would deal with it. On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that U.S. officials had intercepted data showing big financial transfers from an account controlled by Russia's military intelligence agency to a Taliban-linked account. It said this eased disagreements in the U.S. intelligence community and undercut White House officials' claim that the intelligence was too uncertain to brief Trump.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Lloyd's calls for state-backed 'Black Swan' reinsurance

Black Swan reinsurance schemes backed by governments could help businesses get insurance pay-outs after huge shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic, Lloyds of London said. Commercial insurance market Lloyds has said insurers worldwide will...

Japan and Britain aim for trade deal by end-July, Tokyo negotiator says

Japan and Britain aim to clinch a trade deal by the end of July and Tokyo wants to secure at least the same automobile tariffs as it has in its existing European Union trade pact, Tokyos chief negotiator said. Japans Foreign Minister Toshim...

LinkedIn users ditch polite networking for real talk on U.S. race and inequity

This is white supremacy. This is institutionalized racism, Aaisha Joseph, an executive assistant in New York City, posted on Microsoft Corps LinkedIn in early June, calling out the Black leadership vacuum at tech giants. In another post on ...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing 737 MAX development marred by design, communications flaws -U.S. IG report

Boeing Co failed to submit certification documents to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA detailing changes to a key flight control system faulted in two fatal crashes, a long-awaited government report seen by Reuters has found.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020