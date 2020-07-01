BJP holds protests against 'inflated' power bills

BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday held protests in Thane city against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and a private power supplier over the "inflated" bills to consumers. The party held the agitations in front of the district collectorate and some other locations in the city.

BJP's city unit president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar and women's wing chief of the party's state unit Madhavi Naik led the protest outside the collectorate. Holding banners and placards, the protesters shouted slogans against the power companies over the hefty bills.

A delegation led by Davkhare later submitted a memorandum to the district collector Rajesh Narvekar. Talking to reporters, Davkhare said that the MSEDCL supplies electricity in Thane city, while a private company in Kalwa, Mumbra, Shil areas.

"In June, these companies issued electricity bills ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000 to the consumers, which are unusually high. This showed their Tughlaqi style of functioning," he alleged. The bills should be levied as per the actual meter readings instead of average bills, he said.