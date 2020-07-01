Left Menu
AP dpty cm, minister resign, quit MLC posts on being elected to RS

Bose and Ramana were two of the four members elected to the Rajya Sabha from AP in the biennial election held on June 19. The newly elected members received a communication from the Rajya Sabha Chairmans office saying there was "no immediate requirement" of subscribing oath or affirmation.

Amaravati, July 1 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana resigned from their posts here on Wednesday, YSR Congress sources said. They also quit their membership of the Legislative Council, following their election to the Rajya Sabha on June 19.

Since they cannot continue as MLCs for more than 14 days, as per law, upon their election to Rajya Sabha, Bose and Ramana tendered their resignations. Bose and Ramanas resignations as MLCs have been immediately accepted and the Legislature Secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu issued a notification accordingly, notifying the two vacancies under the MLAs quota.

Bose had tenure till March 29, 2021 while Ramana was supposed to retire in March 2023. The duo forwarded their resignations from the Council of Ministers to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy but there has so far been no formal communication on whether or not they were accepted, party sources said.

Bose held the Revenue portfolio and Ramana, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. Bose and Ramana were two of the four members elected to the Rajya Sabha from AP in the biennial election held on June 19.

The newly elected members received a communication from the Rajya Sabha Chairmans office saying there was "no immediate requirement" of subscribing oath or affirmation. "A newly elected member is entitled to all facilities, perks and privileges that are available to members of Parliament, from the date of commencement of term of office, which is the date of notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice of his election to the Rajya Sabha," the communique said.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

