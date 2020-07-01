Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 1

** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 ** TOBRUK, Libya - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Tobruk, Libya ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas takes over the rotating European Union presidency of the 27-member bloc from Foreign Minister of the Republic of Croatia Grlic Radman during a symbolic handover in front of Brandenburg Gate - 1230 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:58 IST
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

** TOBRUK, Libya - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Tobruk, Libya ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas takes over the rotating European Union presidency of the 27-member bloc from Foreign Minister of the Republic of Croatia Grlic Radman during a symbolic handover in front of Brandenburg Gate - 1230 GMT. ** LONDON - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab makes a statement in parliament on Hong Kong's national security legislation and the UK's response - 1230 GMT. ** ATHENS - EU economics chief Paolo Gentiloni speaks at a video conference on how to stimulate recovery through the digital economy and green investments, organised by Greek think tank IOBE - 1200 GMT. ** MANILA - Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana talks about the national security situation amid the coronavirus pandemic - 0100 GMT. ** ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at an event organised by the health ministry on COVID-19 - 1700 GMT.

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Grlic Radman, foreign minister of the Republic of Croatia, for talks in Berlin - 1200 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's Hassan Rouhani hold a video conference to discuss the conflict in Syria. LONDON - The Treasury Committee in Britain's parliament speaks to the chief economists of the OECD and the IMF about the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis - 1330 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Schinas presents the EU's updated Skills Agenda in Brussels. MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez, delivers a speech on the second anniversary of his victory at presidential elections. MOSCOWRussian Federation Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 2 ** ADDIS ABABA - Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa - 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for talks in Berlin - 0900 GMT.

BRUSSELS - French minister of the armed forces Florence Parly speaks to EU lawmakers on the defence and security challenges facing Europe. MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sorokin takes part in a conference on taxes in energy sector - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, hold a joint news conference to mark Berlin taking over the EU's rotating presidency from July until the end of the year. GLOBAL - World UFO day on anniversary of the Roswell incident.

SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 3

** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to participate in an economy forum via videoconference - 1200 GMT. WARSAW - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki meets Czech, Slovak and Hungarian prime ministers in Warsaw.

LJUBLJANA - German and Portuguese foreign minister Heiko Maas and A.S.Silva visit Slovenia. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 4

UNITED STATES - Independence Day. GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives.

WASHINGTON D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at "2020 Salute to America" on White House South Lawn and Ellipse. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 CROATIA - Croatian Assembly election.

Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 6 BRUSSELS - EU climate chief Frans Timmermans, Poland climate minister Michał Kurtyka and Michael Bloomberg speak at an event on the green transition in Europe's coal regions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU – 73rd birthday of Nepal's deposed king, Gyanendra.

LONDON - 15th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700. Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit President Donald Trump in the U.S. (to July 9) ** LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak set to announce an update to his plans for steering the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's smart sector integration in Brussels. TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9 ** BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. TEHRAN – 21st anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999.

RAMALLAH - Palestine marks the 15th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 9th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 10 ** BRUSSLES - Video conference of EU economics and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11

GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 13 ** BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 14 BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT

PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 16 ** BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 17 ** BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh (to July 19). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 24 ** BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

** BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 ** MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. ** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

