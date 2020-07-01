Myanmar to hold parliamentary election in November - state media

Myanmar to hold parliamentary election in November - state mediaReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:30 IST
Myanmar state media on Wednesday announced Nov. 8 as the date for a parliamentary general election set to serve as a test of the country's first democratic government in half a century.
A statement attributed to union election commission chairman Hla Thein and read out on state television said a "multi-party general election for the parliament" would be held on that day.
The polls are seen by analysts as an important test of the country's transition away from direct military rule.
