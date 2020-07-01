Puducherry Lt Governor, CM greet Vice President on birthday

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday greetedVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday.

In her message, Bedi said, "it is my privilege to convey my greetings and heartiest wishes on the happy occasion of your birthday on behalf of the people of Puducherry and my personal behalf." The former IPS officer also wished him a long and healthy life

The Chief Minister in his message said Naidu"is an eminent personality and has concern for farmers and rural people." He also pointed out that Venkiah Naidu was a visionary and "we are proud of him." The Chief Minister also greeted doctors, nurses, workers attached to ASHA scheme, and ANM staff (Auxiliary NurseMidwife) on the occasion of National Doctors Day and said the doctors and other health professionals were "real warriors of the country" for their dedicated service during the COVID-19pandemic.