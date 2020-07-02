Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republicans weigh mandatory COVID-19 testing at convention -sources

The Republican National Committee plans to make coronavirus testing available to all attendees of the party’s convention in August and is discussing whether to make the testing mandatory, according to two people familiar with the matter. The RNC is scrambling to put together plans to hold a largely in-person convention in Florida and North Carolina amid mounting concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus that has so far killed more than 127,000 Americans.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 03:25 IST
Republicans weigh mandatory COVID-19 testing at convention -sources
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Republican National Committee plans to make coronavirus testing available to all attendees of the party's convention in August and is discussing whether to make the testing mandatory, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The RNC is scrambling to put together plans to hold a largely in-person convention in Florida and North Carolina amid mounting concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus that has so far killed more than 127,000 Americans. Some 330 delegates will travel to Charlotte to nominate President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate to take on Democrat Joe Biden on Nov. 3, while the more than 2,000 remaining delegates will perform a ceremonial vote in Jacksonville, Florida, to confirm the nomination, according to the RNC.

The RNC is in talks with testing companies to determine the logistics of mass testing and determine whether it is possible to require testing and how frequently, the sources said. "The RNC is committed to holding a safe convention that fully complies with local health regulations in place at the time," RNC spokesman Mike Reed said. "We are planning to offer health precautions including but not limited to temperature checks, available PPE, aggressive sanitizing protocols, and available COVID-19 testing."

The party had initially planned to hold the convention in Charlotte. But it moved most of the convention activities to Jacksonville after a battle over safety concerns with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat. In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened the economy and has not demanded strict social distancing, although the state has emerged as one of nation's new coronavirus trouble spots in recent weeks.

Florida reported more than 5,000 new cases daily for nearly a week, including a record of 9,585 cases in one day on June 26. The percentage of test results coming back positive has also increased, suggesting the rise is not just due to more testing but to actual growth in the outbreak. North Carolina is also seeing significant spikes in coronavirus, forcing the governor recently to require face coverings.

Democrats will hold a largely virtual convention in August to nominate Biden as their presidential candidate. He will give his acceptance speech in person in Milwaukee, but state delegations will stay home.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil coronavirus death toll passes 60,000 as pandemic worsens in South, Midwest

Brazil surpassed 60,000 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said, citing a recent wave of contamination in Southern and Midwestern areas of the country. A total of 1,038 additional deaths were registered in the past 24 h...

L.A. school board cuts police department's budget

The Los Angeles board of education has slashed funding for the police department that patrols the nations second-largest school district, joining other U.S. school systems that have made similar reforms after George Floyds death.The board, ...

Vitality, BIG advance to upper-bracket final in cs_summit 6: Europe

Team Vitality and BIG swept their way through the upper-bracket semifinals of the cssummit 6 Online Europe event on Wednesday. The two will square off Friday with a berth in the grand final at stake.In other action Wednesday, G2 Esports and...

Shipment of Chinese hair goods seized by U.S. officials suspecting forced labor

Adds comment from Chinese embassy in U.S. By Christine MurrayMEXICO CITY, July 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The U.S. government on Wednesday said it blocked an 800,000 shipment of hair extensions and accessories from China on suspicions t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020