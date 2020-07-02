Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump: U.S. intelligence doubted Russia urged Taliban to kill U.S. troops

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told reporters the United States will respond strongly if it is confirmed that Russia paid militants to kill U.S. and allied soldiers in Afghanistan, without providing details. The New York Times, which broke the story last week, has reported that Trump received a written briefing on the matter in February.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 03:29 IST
Trump: U.S. intelligence doubted Russia urged Taliban to kill U.S. troops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not told about a reported Russian effort to get the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers because many U.S. intelligence officials doubted its veracity, a stance contradicted by four U.S. and European sources and by its inclusion in a widely read CIA report in May. "We never heard about it because intelligence never found it to be of that level," he told Fox Business Network. "The intelligence people... many of them didn't believe it happened at all."

The four U.S. and European government sources, who are familiar with intelligence reporting, said that in recent weeks the United States had acquired fresh reporting backing up the allegations that Russia had encouraged Taliban-affiliated militants to kill U.S. and allied soldiers in Afghanistan. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the latest information caused U.S. government experts to discount the National Security Agency's questioning of the allegations.

One of those sources and a fifth person familiar with the matter said the U.S. intelligence community is confident Russia encouraged the Taliban to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan but there was internal debate over whether Moscow had actually paid bounties. A sixth person familiar with the matter said the CIA was sufficiently confident of the intelligence to include it in May in its daily flagship publication, the CIA World Intelligence Review, known informally as "The Wire."

Its inclusion there "undermines the administration's entire claim that it is not finished, it's not verified and it wasn't a fully complete product," said this person, who asked not to be identified further because of the sensitivity of the matter. White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told reporters the United States will respond strongly if it is confirmed that Russia paid militants to kill U.S. and allied soldiers in Afghanistan, without providing details.

The New York Times, which broke the story last week, has reported that Trump received a written briefing on the matter in February. O'Brien said a CIA civil servant decided not to brief Trump verbally "because she didn't have confidence in the intelligence."

He declined to say whether Trump received anything in writing. "These are important allegations that, if they're verified I can guarantee you the president will take strong action," O'Brien told reporters outside the White House, though he added that Washington may never know the truth of the matter because of media leaks.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said the United States must immediately impose sanctions on Russia. The White House said Pelosi and other congressional leaders will receive a briefing on Thursday. U.S. and European investigators strongly suspect that the unit of the GRU Russian military intelligence agency accused of targeting U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan using Taliban-linked militants is the same unit that was implicated in the poisoning of Russian intelligence defector Sergei Skripal in Britain, according to four sources familiar with intelligence reporting.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil coronavirus death toll passes 60,000 as pandemic worsens in South, Midwest

Brazil surpassed 60,000 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said, citing a recent wave of contamination in Southern and Midwestern areas of the country. A total of 1,038 additional deaths were registered in the past 24 h...

L.A. school board cuts police department's budget

The Los Angeles board of education has slashed funding for the police department that patrols the nations second-largest school district, joining other U.S. school systems that have made similar reforms after George Floyds death.The board, ...

Vitality, BIG advance to upper-bracket final in cs_summit 6: Europe

Team Vitality and BIG swept their way through the upper-bracket semifinals of the cssummit 6 Online Europe event on Wednesday. The two will square off Friday with a berth in the grand final at stake.In other action Wednesday, G2 Esports and...

Shipment of Chinese hair goods seized by U.S. officials suspecting forced labor

Adds comment from Chinese embassy in U.S. By Christine MurrayMEXICO CITY, July 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The U.S. government on Wednesday said it blocked an 800,000 shipment of hair extensions and accessories from China on suspicions t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020